Pittsfield Police looking for missing teenage boy

Berkshire County

Photo: Pittsfield Police Department

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a teenage boy who was reported missing Monday. 

The Pittsfield Police Department said they are looking for 14-year-old Eliam Bueno.  

Bueno is described as a Hispanic teen, about 5’7” and weighs 200 pounds with black hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, yellow hooded sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants with black lines.  

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700. 

