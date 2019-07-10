Pittsfield police looking for missing teenage girl

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Pittsfield are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, Trinity Swegel was last seen near First and East Street and is believed to be heading to the Springfield area.

Police said Swegel is white with brown hair, blue eyes, and has a “band-aid” shaped birthmark on her upper left ribs section. She is 5’2″ tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Swegel was last seen wearing blue jeans, white converse sneakers, and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Swegel’s whereabouts is asked to call Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.