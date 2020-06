PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing teenage girl Tuesday night.

The Pittsfield Police Department said 15-year-old Rileigh Gleason was reported missing earlier in the day. Police did not give a description of what she was wearing before she went missing or where she was last seen.

The photo above is of Gleason and was provided by police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.