Pittsfield Police looking for missing teenager believed to be in Holyoke, Springfield area

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a teenage boy last seen in the West Street area of Pittsfield Wednesday.

The Pittsfield Police Department said 17-year-old Anthony Luciano is believed to be in the Pittsfield, Holyoke or Springfield area.

Luciano is described as a light skinned Hispanic man with brown curly hair, brown eyes and two slits into his right elbow. He is about 5’9 tall, skinny and weighs 112 pounds.

He could be wearing white and grey Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) – 448-9700.