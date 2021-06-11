Pittsfield Police looking for missing teenager

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is looking to locate a missing teenager.

According to her mother, 18-year-old Brina Keir has been missing since 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday and was last seen in the upper parking lot of Pontoosuc Lake wearing a red T-shirt and jean shorts. Her mother says she is 4’9″ and has long blonde hair with green eyes.

If you have any information of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700. You can remain anonymous by calling the Detective Bureau Tips Line at 413-448-9706 or by texting PITTIP and your message to 847411 (TIP411).