PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating 18-year-old Rachel Lewis who has been reported missing.

Rachel has been described as a white female with pink shoulder-length hair with bangs. She is approximately 5’5″ and 120 lbs with blue eyes and tattoos on her neck.

If you know where Rachel is, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.