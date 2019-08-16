Pittsfield Police looking for missing woman

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in the Pittsfield area.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 38-year-old Rebecca Flood lives in Daytona Florida but was last seen in Pittsfield on August 11.

Rebecca is 5’7″ with brown hair and green eyes and weighs approximately 120-130 pounds.

Police say Rebecca has several tattoos and the most visible are a heart with wings on her neck, the name “Madilyn” on her right ankle, a dragon and the name “Giovanni” on her left ankle and a tribal symbol on the back of her shoulder.

If you have any information or know of Rebecca’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.