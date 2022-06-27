PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in the photos shared on social media.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, they are looking for assistance with identifying the person in the photo. The photo has been lightened to better see the person they are looking for. No additional information was provided.

(Pittsfield Police Department)

(Pittsfield Police Department)

Anyone who wishes to provide information is asked to contact Lieutenant Soules at 413-448-9700 extension 599. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).