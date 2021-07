PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating two missing juveniles who left their guardianship voluntarily.

The Pittsfield Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Jordan Wright, a black girl with brown eyes and black or brown hair, and 17-year-old Gabriel Ramos, a white boy with blue eyes and light-colored hair.

Police believe the two missing cases are separate. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (413) 448-9700.