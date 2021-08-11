Pittsfield Police looking to identify person in photo

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person in the photos below.

According to Pittsfield police, the man is wanted as part of an investigation into an incident of attempted arson from Wednesday August 4th during the early morning.

If you can identify the person, you are asked to contact Pittsfield Police Detective Bertelli-Hunt at 413-448-9705 x532. You can also provide a tip anonymously by calling the Detective Bureau at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).