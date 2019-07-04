Pittsfield Police: No citation for driver after accident with bicycle on North St.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police say a bicyclist was at fault in an accident involving a car on North Street early Wednesday evening. 

Pittsfield Police were called to the 1300 block of North Street, where they found a man with minor injuries he suffered from the accident. 

The man, who police say was riding the bicycle, refused to be taken to the hospital. No citation was issued to the driver of the vehicle involved.

The accident caused traffic delays on North Street but it has since returned to normal. 

