Pittsfield police reports increase of gunfire in the city

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two vehicles in Pittsfield were struck by gunfire Thursday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Pittsfield Police Lieutenant John Soules, at around 11 p.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 266 Francis Avenue. Two vehicles were shot at, one had 3 adults and two small children inside, the other was unoccupied. No injuries were reported.

Pittsfield police have responded to five shooting incidents in the last two weeks. One of the incidents include a man who was shot multiple times. Another shooting included a vehicle containing two small children that was struck by gunfire.

According to Soules, there were eight shootings during the month of May and a shooting homicide in April on the city’s main thoroughfare. Additionally, Pittsfield police responded to shooting incidents on June 1, June 2, and June 3.

“Members of the PPD are working diligently to both investigate these shootings and prevent further instances of gunfire. We cannot do it alone and we need the public’s help. The PPD does not and will not tolerate indiscriminate gunfire, especially when our youngest and most vulnerable citizens are present. Within our community is a resident or residents who know who these shooters are. They knew yesterday that one or more shooters was in the community, armed, with the intention of committing a crime. Had they shared that information, this, and the prior incidents may have been prevented.” Lieutenant John Soules

Police are asking anyone that may have information Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).