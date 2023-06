PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager reported missing.

According to the department, 15-year-old Jacob Burdick is described as 5’9″ in height, weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and gray plaid pants and black Crocs.

Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.