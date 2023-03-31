PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 16-year-old Markis Williams has been reported missing. Markis is a black man, approximately 5’7″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Pittsfield Police Department

Markis was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with black or blue sweatpants. If you have any information on Markis’ whereabouts, contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.