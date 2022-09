PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police say 16-year-old Trevin Foster was reported missing. He is described as 5’10” in height and weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. The department also shared photos of Trevin.





If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.