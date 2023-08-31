PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 47-year-old man.

Police say Neal Allen has been reported missing, he is described as 6’1″ in height and weighs between 170 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black button-up jacket, ripped blue jeans and glasses.

Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.