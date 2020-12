PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 42-year-old Christopher Burks is being described as 5’5″ and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.