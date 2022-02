PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is looking for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating Annie Crounse, who is 27 years old.

Annie Crounse. Police said this photo of her may be several years old.

Crounse is described as a white female, about 5’8′ and 125 pounds. She has dark hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on Crounse’s whereabouts, you can call the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.