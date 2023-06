PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for help identifying the man pictured below.

Pittsfield Police Department

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, this is not a criminal investigation.

It is asked that if you know the person, contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700, or send a private message to their Facebook page.