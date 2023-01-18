PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying two suspects.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, it is believed that they have been involved in an incident at Bousquet Ski Area on Saturday. Their vehicle was also caught by a security camera.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsfield Police Department

If you have any information on their identities, contact Officer Sena at 413-448-9700 x504. Information can also be given anonymously through the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PIT TIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).