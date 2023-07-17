PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Mya Acito was last seen wearing pajama bottoms and a white tank top, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

Mya is described as white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7″ tall and weighs 105 lbs.

Pittsfield Police Department

It is believed that Mya is still in the Pittsfield area. It is asked that if you know any information about her whereabouts, contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.