PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect related to a serious assault incident.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, they have been investigating a serious assault in the area of McKay Street on October 21.

Photo courtesy of Pittsfield Police Department

If you know the person, the police are urging you to contact the police as soon as possible. It is asked to contact Detective Murphy at 413-448-9706 x582. Information can be provided anonymously at the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).