PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police are searching for 15-year-old Taylor “Gage” Levesque, who was reported missing. Gage is described as a white man approximately 5’4″ tall, weighing 120 pounds with bushy” blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants, and may have a yellow sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.