PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing for at least 2 weeks.

Police are searching for 69-year-old Lee Walter Meisenheimer, who was last seen around July 13th. Lee is described as a white man with salt and pepper-colored hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent grocery stores and Walmart in the Coltsville area of Pittsfield.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.