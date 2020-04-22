Pittsfield Police seeking information, identity of gas station robbery suspect

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a man suspected of robbing a gas station on April 19.

The Pittsfield Police Department said officers were called to the Big Y Express gas station and convenience store just before 5 p.m. that Sunday for a report of a robbery. Witnesses told police a man had entered the store, made a threat to an employee and demanded money.

No weapon was displayed, according to police, but the man was given an amount of cash before leaving the area on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is identified as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s, about 5’9” or shorter with dark brown eyes and bushy eyebrows. Police say he was wearing a gray and black Adidas ball cap, gray face covering, dark sweatshirt, blue and black backpack, gray sweatpants, and red Nike sneakers.





Photo: Pittsfield Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call Lieutenant Soules at the Pittsfield Police Department: (413) 448-9700, ext. 599.

You can also remain anonymous: Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).