PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to police, 15-year-old Josiah Delph has been described as 5’10, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt.

Courtesy of Pittsfield Police Department

If you have any information regarding Josiah’s whereabouts or have seen him, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413 448–9700.