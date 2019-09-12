Pittsfield Police seeking witnesses of motorcycle vs. farm tractor accident

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed an accident in the Osceola Street area of Pittsfield Wednesday afternoon to come forward.

Pittsfield Police said they were called to the intersection of Osceola Street and Redmond Lane for an accident involving a motorcycle and farm tractor just after 2:30 p.m.

An orange sport bike motorcycle, operated by 29-year-old Jason Deines of Pittsfield, was traveling southbound on Osceola St. when it crashed with an International farm tractor operated by 57-year-old Daniel Conant, also of Pittsfield, who was also traveling in the same direction.

Police say Deines was taken to Berkshire Medical Center by Action EMS with serious injuries.

The police department’s accident investigation team is investigating the accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Michael Silver at (413) 448-9700 ext. 596.