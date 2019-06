PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and fire officials were called to the South Street area for a vehicle accident early Thursday evening.

According to Pittsfield Police Sgt. Nicholas DeSantis, two people were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance after the accident at 1015 South St. They suffered minor injuries.

Sgt. DeSantis said while in the area, another minor car accident occurred. “Officers are clear at this time,” he said.

The cause of both accidents have not been determined.