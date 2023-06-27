PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is warning residents of a scheme involving people going from door to door looking to sell gold for cash. The gold is fake and the scammers are claiming they need gas money.

Police say the schemers were in the Morningside neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. One resident fell for the scheme and lost a substantial amount of money. One of the suspected vehicles is an SUV with Texas plates. Residents who deal or have dealt with the suspects are asked to contact (413) 448-9700.