PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield is offering cooling centers for persons seeking relief from the continued extreme heat.

The recent heat wave has broken high-temperature records across the state. On Thursday a heat advisory was issued that warned of possibly 100-degree temperatures.

Cooling center locations in Pittsfield are:

• Ralph J. Froio Senior Center, 330 North Street., open through 4 p.m. Friday.

• Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Avenue, open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Massachusetts Department of Health issued a recommendation to limit strenuous outdoor activity and steps to reduce the incidence of heat-related illnesses, including:

• Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

• Slow down, avoid strenuous activity.

• Drink plenty of water — even if you are not thirsty. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine. If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink, ask how much you should drink during hot weather.

• Drinking sports drinks can replace the salt and potassium that may be lost by sweating. Warning: If you are on a low-salt diet, talk with your doctor before drinking a sports beverage.

• If you do not have air conditioning, stay on your lowest floor, out of the sun. Use fans to stay cool and avoid using your stove and oven. Consider spending time in air-conditioned public spaces, such as schools, libraries, theaters, and other community facilities.

• Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

• Limit outdoor exercise and outdoor work, if possible.

• If you must go outside, try to do so either in the morning or in the evening. While outside, take frequent breaks and find air-conditioned places or shady areas where you can rest. This will give your body a chance to recover.

• Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and a hat with vents such as straw hats.

• Take cool showers or baths to cool off.

• At the first signs of heat illness, go to a cooler place and rest.

Pets can also suffer from excessive heat. Make sure your pets have adequate drinking water and do not leave pets outside for extended periods of time.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly, those who live alone, those with medical conditions, those who may need additional assistance, and those who may not have air conditioning.