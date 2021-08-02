Pittsfield providing “in-house” paving list on city’s website

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield residents, and anyone planning on driving in the city, can now go to the city’s website to find a list of road construction projects being done by the Pittsfield Highway Division.

The document can be accessed by clicking on the “Highway Division” link available on the

Department of Public Services page.

“This is our highway division work on road rehabilitation. We don’t contract this work out,” said

Commissioner Ricardo Morales, of the Department of Public Services and Utilities. “We focus

on unaccepted and smaller streets that normally would not be eligible for Chapter 90 funding.”

Funding for this work comes from the city’s operating budget. In-house road work is expected to

begin this month and will based off a ranking order that reflects a variety of input, Morales said.