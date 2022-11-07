PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Preservation Committee will host a public hearing related to the use of Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds on Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Pittsfield, the hearing will also cover the priorities of the Community Preservation Plan. The CPA provides funding with a partial match from the state that could be utilized for projects that involve historic preservation, open space, outdoor recreation, and affordable housing.

The committee will have an overview of previous allocations of CPA funds and welcomes the public’s participation to understand community priorities because of the new year of soliciting potential projects and funding.

The committee also announces the project application process for the new year of CPA is open through November 18. Eligibility project applications are due by 3:00 p.m. on November 18. The application process involves these two steps:

The first is a determination of whether a project is eligible for CPA funds under the Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 44B. A digital version of the application for this first step is available through the Community Preservation Committee webpage.

Upon confirmed eligibility, projects will then be invited to submit applications for funding in early 2023.

The hearing will be on Monday at 6:00 p.m. in Room 203 on the second floor of Pittsfield City Hall.