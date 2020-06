PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire Athenaeum will remain closed to the public, but patrons can request to pick up books, audiobooks, movies, and music.

You can reserve items using the online catalog at pittsfieldlibrary.org or contacting the reference department.

When your requested item is available, you will receive a call to schedule a pickup time, which can be every day by Sunday.

Requests are limited to five items per pickup, with one pickup per day and no more than three in one week.