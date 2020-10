PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Public Schools will be offering a daily meal pick-up option as students return to in-person learning.

Beginning on Wednesday, October 14, all students returning to hybrid in-person learning will be offered breakfast and lunch to take home via a “grab and go” bag.

Families must fill out a form by 9 a.m. daily to be able to get a meal.

The grab and go bags can be picked up daily between 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at four local schools.