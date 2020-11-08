Pittsfield Public Schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A staff member of Conte Community School in Pittsfield has tested positive for COVID-19

According to a news released sent from the interim superintendent, the staff member was most recently in attendance physically at the school on Friday. It was discovered late Friday evening that they had tested positive.

The Pittsfield Department of Health has reached out to staff and/or student family members that were in close contact with the person.

Classes will continue in the school and anyone that was in close contact of the staff member will participate in remote learning up to November 20th.

The interim superintendent said the school has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected over the weekend.