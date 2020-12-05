Pittsfield Public Schools to continue remote learning

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Public Schools announced Friday that students will continue remote learning as more COVID-19 cases are reported across the county.

According to Pittsfield Public Schools, the district had planned to resume in-person and hybrid learning on Monday.

However, the schools will remain remote until the COVID-19 positivity rate is at 3 percent or less. The district says remote learning will continue through December 18.

The school will be monitoring local health metrics and data on positivity rate in the community and is hoping to welcome students back to the classroom before the holiday vacation on December 23.