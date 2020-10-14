Pittsfield Public Schools transition to in-person learning

Berkshire County
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Public Schools are transitioning to a hybrid remote and in person learning, starting Wednesday.

It is the first day for in person learning for pre-k, kindergarten, and grades 1, 2, 6 and 9.

It was determined that the in person learning could happen if there was a 14-day average test positivity rate below 3 percent and a 14-day average daily incidence rate of less than 4 per 100,000 in Berkshire County.

Grades 3, 4, and 5 will start on October 20 and grades 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 on October 27.

For specific school information meeting schedules visit Pittsfield.net.

Pittsfield In-Person LearningDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pass or Fail

How one state is sending thousands of WiFi hotspots to keep students in school

'Smart Buses' roll WiFi to students without access

How broadband access has become a safety issue in rural Mathews County

Old learning concept can help students without resources learn online amid the pandemic

How employers can support employees whose children have to do remote learning

How one school district is closing the equity gap with a school bus and a card table

How a charter school uses an app, e-sports to keep students connected

Only 1 of 3 Black boys is ready for kindergarten. How one organization is trying to improve that

What smaller Texas communities can learn from startups about COVID-19 economic recovery

More Pass or Fail

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today