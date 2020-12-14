Pittsfield Public Schools working to ensure meals for students learning remotely

Cafeteria workers fill buses to distribute grab and go lunches from Conte Community School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Monday, March 16,2020. The lunches provide a good meal for children while schools are closed due to coronavirus. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Public Schools are working to make sure students have access to meals they would usually have at school, while they are learning from home.

On Friday, the district announced additional late afternoon and early evening meal pick-up options for students and families. All midday meal services will continue at existing locations.

Newly added late afternoon and early evening meal service sites include:

Conte Community School (West Union Street)

Morningside Community School (Burbank Street)

Meals will be available for pick-up at these locations on Thursday, December 17 and Monday, December 21 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Pick-ups on Monday will consist of meals for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Pick-ups on Thursday will consist of meals for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Families are encouraged to place their order before 7 a.m. on the day of pick-up to ensure the meals will be ready. To place an order, click here. The link to place orders is located at the top of the website in the announcement section.