PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Pittsfield has been awarded $8.6-million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help address housing issues.

The City has been working with community partners to identify what is needed to help reduce housing insecurity and homelessness. The money will be used to create or rehabilitate housing and provide support services to individuals and families seeking secure and stable housing.

“It has been over a decade since the city has seen any significant investment in affordable housing creation. The American Rescue Plan funds provide a unique opportunity for the city to make critical and much needed investments in our housing infrastructure. The funds are being deployed in a strategic manner in order to reach a broad spectrum of Pittsfield residents and address their housing needs,” said Community Development Director Justine Dodds.

ARPA funding will go toward the following initiatives:

• Fenn Street Emergency Shelter, $354, 500 – Located at the First United Methodist Church, the Fenn Street Shelter will replace the temporary shelter location at the former St. Joseph’s High School, which is operated and managed by ServiceNet. Upon its completion, the new shelter will represent a major step towards a more livable, welcoming, and engaging space for the city’s most vulnerable neighbors who are experiencing homelessness and provides them with access to essential local services. It will have 6,000 square feet of sleeping space, meeting rooms and common areas for relaxation. It will include up to 45 overnight and emergency beds, bathrooms with showers, and access to a fully upgraded commercial kitchen and dining area of approximately 3,000 square feet.

• Pittsfield Permanent Supportive Housing and Housing Resource Center, $6,500,000 – Permanent supportive housing will be available at two locations. There will be eight units on the second floor of the Zion church as well as 37 units of new construction on West Housatonic Street. These apartments, which will be approximately 350 square feet and are single occupancy, have all the amenities of typical apartments, just on a smaller scale. The apartment buildings will also have common spaces that function like a living room. West Housatonic will include community and office and consulting spaces. The Housing Resource Center will be located at the Zion church and will be available to both residents of Zion and West Housatonic. The site is approximately 7,700 square feet and will be in a fully rehabilitated lower level of the church on First Street. Amenities on site will include lobby area with mailboxes, quiet lounge area, tech area for computers and a phone charging station, a commercial kitchen, community room, quiet lounge area, laundry, lockers, bathrooms with showers, and office and consulting space.

• White Terrace Apartments, $750,000 – The rehabilitation of 592-596 North Street will mark a milestone for this historic property that has stood blighted for years. In this newly renovated building, White Terrace Apartments will provide 41 affordable units to residents in a transformed and revitalized space.

• Affordable Housing Trust, $500,000 – This marks a critical investment in helping the city actively address housing needs that disproportionately impact under-resourced residents, many of whom pay more than 30 percent of their household income toward housing. This trust, which will be funded through various other sources, will help to provide housing assistance, including rental assistance programs, first-time homebuyer and workforce housing programs for residents who may benefit from these resources.

• At-Home in Pittsfield, $500,000 – Since its inception in 2019, At-Home has provided under-resourced access with crucial funding for exterior home improvements. The $500,000 ARPA funding, coupled with the city’s initial allocation from the Economic Development Fund, brings the total investment to $1 million.