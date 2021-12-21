Pittsfield receives grant to provide better Wi-Fi access to residents

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple communities across Massachusetts received community compact IT grants from the state Tuesday.

The pandemic made it very clear how important access to technology is for people. These grants will be used by local governments to make sure their residents have the access they need.

The purpose of this grant program is to drive innovative technology at the local level. Recipients of these grants are able to use the money for technology infrastructure or to purchase new software. Grants were up to $200,000.

During the news conference, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito expressed why IT infrastructure is such an advantage to municipalities, “People want to pay their bills online, people want to be able to access a permit online, you want to be able to communicate with your residents in every which way to make sure they’re up to date.”

Pittsfield plans to use it’s grant to provide better Wi-Fi access to residents. Other communities in western Massachusetts that received grants Tuesday include Huntington, Southampton and East Longmeadow.