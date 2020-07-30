Pittsfield reopens basketball courts for limited use

by: Regan Schiappa

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Basketball courts in the City of Pittsfield have now reopened but for limited use due to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Public city basketball courts were closed back in April in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Following guidelines, reopening of the courts will allow for practice and drills only but no pick-up. Games or scrimmages are allowed until further notice.

Visitors are reminded to social distance and limit group size to 25 players or less. As well as wear face masks when contact might occur and when participants are not engaging in an activity.

Signage will be posted at parks throughout the city to help remind residents.

