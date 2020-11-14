Pittsfield restaurants adapting to latest dining restrictions

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Restrictions are now in effect in Pittsfield, barring reducing restaurants to takeout and delivery and transitioning public schools to remote learning.

Since October 22, Pittsfield has had roughly 170 cases reported. Many of them linked to large gatherings at restaurants and large private gatherings.

“There were a number of people who work in various restaurants who attended the party, and then they brought out the infection to other people in the community,” said Dr. Alan Kulberg, chair of the Pittsfield Board of Health.

Dr. Kulberg told 22News that while restaurants appeared to be following regulations, the restaurants themselves turned out to be a source of the spread.

“These are unmasked people in an indoor facility where you don’t have the optimum ventilation,” Dr. Kulberg continued.

Plexiglass dividers were put up as things started to reopen but now restaurants like Patrick’s Pub are having to resort to takeout.

“It is what it is,” said Shannon Lovallo, floor manager at the restaurant. “We’re going backward instead of forward, but you gotta keep the beat going if you want to keep the doors open.”

Lovallo told 22News Patrick’s Pub has not had any cases linked directly to the restaurant. While they’re prepared to roll back into takeout and delivery it’s still frustrating.

“We haven’t had any incidents and unfortunately due to people not wanting to follow through small businesses are hurting because of this,” she said.

The city of Pittsfield plans to continue updating residents as the city remains in this high risk category.

