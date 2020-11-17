Pittsfield resumes rapid response grant program for restaurants

“Sorry we’re closed” is written on a sign hanging on the door of a coffee shop where the unoccupied tables and chairs are reflected in the glass pane in Germany in November 2020. (Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa via AP)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – With indoor dining suspended at Pittsfield restaurants, Mayor Linda Tyer’s office released a statement announcing the Restaurant Rapid Response Grant Program.

“While the decision to suspend indoor dining is essential, I recognize that it will have a tremendous impact on our restaurants and we understand the additional challenges these restrictions will place on city restaurants,” said Mayor Tyer. “This grant program will help to offset some of these challenges. Through this program, funding up to $5,000 will be available per restaurant to help with rent, mortgage, utilities, payroll, as well as supplies and inventory.”

This grant stacks with Pittsfield’s COVID-19 Economic Relief and Recovery Small Business Grant program, which has already assisted 17 restaurants and 46 other businesses. The program is still open and accepting applications.