PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield is no longer the home of the Braves. The Pittsfield School Committee voted to retire their embattled Native American mascot at Taconic High School.

The vote was 5 to 1. The mascot debate has been ongoing for years, dating back to 2017 according to a change.org posting.

The school’s website is now wiped clean of the braves mascot. According to the Berkshire Eagle, the new mascot has yet to be determined.