Pittsfield schools conducting contact tracing after staff and student tested positive for COVID-19

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Contact tracing is being conducted for two Pittsfield schools after a student and staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A staff member that tested positive for COVID-19 at Reid Middle School was last in the school on November 6 and worked in a contained classroom. The Pittsfield Department of Health is contacting all staff, students and family members that have potentially been in close contact with the infected staff member.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Pittsfield Public Schools, Reid Middle School will not be closed. The students and staff in the one affected classroom will be remote learning through November 20. The classroom and all areas the staff member accessed will be re-sanitized before school resumes on November 12. All buses are sanitized twice daily as part of regular protocols.

A student at Pittsfield High School that tested positive for COVID-19 was last in school on November 2. The Pittsfield Department of Health is contacting all staff , students and family members that have potentially been in close contact with the infected student.

The Pittsfield High School will not close due to the amount of days the student last attended school. As of Tuesday, no students in any of the infected student’s classes reported symptoms. The Pittsfield Public Schools will continue to monitor community absentee rates, reports of illness, and test positivity daily incidence rate metrics, to determine if school closure or in-person education initiatives require modification at Pittsfield High School.

The City of Pittsfield Health Department and Pittsfield Public Schools say staff and students who are identified through contact tracing are to be tested for COVID-19, even if they do not show any symptoms. Close contacts should wait 3-5 days after last contact before getting tested. The 3-5 days is the timetable for how long it usually takes, after being exposed to COVID-19, before someone shows they are infected.

Any staff member or student who has a COVID-19 is required to contact the Pittsfield Health and Safety Coordinator at 413-770-1315. The Pittsfield Public Schools will take the necessary steps to provide measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus to employees and students.