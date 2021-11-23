Pittsfield seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Pittsfield is seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases this month. On Tuesday, Mayor Linda Tyer discusses the latest numbers with the COVID-19 Task Force to discuss what the public needs to keep in mind as the holiday season approaches.

From November 9 to November 22, there was 342 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pittsfield. The rising number of cases moved the city back into the state’s red category, classifying Pittsfield as a higher risk for transmitting COVID-19.

“This is certainly discouraging because we’ve all worked so hard to keep moving forward in the right direction. But this is certainly not the time for us to give up. The most important thing that we can all do is to keep our schools open,” said Mayor Tyer. “Each of our individual actions will either have a positive or negative impact on our community. We each have the power to make that choice and it’s my hope that our community will reflect on this data and think about what we can do as individuals to get back on the right track.”

Pittsfield health officials are reminding the public to continue to wear a mask in crowded areas, wash your hands, social distance when possible, and be mindful of gatherings with those outside of your home. The Health Department says they are also not receiving any cooperation from residents when it comes to contact tracing. Contact tracing can help inform others that they may have been exposed to the virus. If you are contacted by a contact tracer, you are asked to share information with them.

Berkshire County has recently created a COVID-19 vaccination site specifically for kids in the county. You can find a vaccination site for kids ages 5 and older on the website.