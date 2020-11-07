Pittsfield seeing spike in new COVID-19 cases

PITTSFIELD, (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield’s Health Department reported on Friday that over the past two weeks there have been 46 new positive COVID-19 cases in the city.

Health officials attribute the increase to large private gatherings, including house parties and group dining at restaurants.

Mayor Linda Tyer said the city is strengthening all of the protocols established earlier this year at the outset of the pandemic. The city plans to increase the number of public health nurses to support contact tracing efforts for new cases.

The increase in cases has also created a demand for testing as people are concerned about exposure and contracting the virus. While the Health Department encourages testing, they also want residents to be aware of the specific set of actions that need to be followed to ensure the most accurate test results.

According to Public Health Nurse Kayla Donnelly-Winters, people should self -quarantine as soon as they know if they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you develop COVID-19 related symptoms you should immediately seek testing through the Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) testing site.

To arrange a test, call the BMC Link Line, 855-BMC-LINK, OR 855-262-5465 which is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week.

However, for those who are not symptomatic, but believe they may have had exposure to

COVID-19, it’s extremely important that they are not tested prematurely.

“I understand why people would want to be tested immediately, but there really needs to be a

four-day incubation period after first learning of exposure to prevent a false negative,” said

Donnelly-Winters.

Individuals who are identified as close contacts will also receive a call from a Public Health Nurse to provide further guidance on testing.