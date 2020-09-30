Pittsfield seeking input from residents on improvement to bicycle routes

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield is looking for help from residents to develop a accessibility plan for bicyclists of all ages and abilities.

The Bicycle Facilities Master Plan is to establish a safe, comfortable and connected bicycle network throughout the city of Pittsfield. The city is looking to develop a long-term bicycle network and grow beyond a ‘one-street-at-a-time’ planning approach.

Dedicated bike lanes began in Pittsfield in the early 2000s, including the redesign of North Street followed by the reconstruction of Elm Street with the shared lane markings (sharrows).

According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, the project team has identified the following project goals and objectives:

Develop a citywide plan based on transportation, land use, and demographic factors

Prioritize plan recommendations for full-scale build out over time

Recommend bicycle facility types for preferred and alternative routes in the network

Identify complementary bicycle facilities such as bicycle racks, maintenance stations, and bike-share stations.

The public may participate by filling out a survey online through October 30 and/or attend the virtual meeting October 21 at 6:00 p.m. For more information about the project including an interactive map visit CityofPittsfield.org

Iframes not supported

“With this project, the City of Pittsfield is taking a significant step in its steadfast commitment

to plan and implement a safe and accessible city-wide network for people who bike for various

reasons to a range of destinations throughout Pittsfield,” said City Planner CJ Hoss. “The

development of this master plan will be a collaborative process, and we are seeking to hear from

the community.”

Leading this project is Kittleson and Associations, Inc., a nationally renowned transportation focused

consulting firm.

“The project team is excited to embark on the planning process to develop the plan and engage

various stakeholders and community members to create an equitable and connected bicycle

circulation plan,” he said.