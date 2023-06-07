PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A public meeting is being held to discuss plans for the future of Wahconah Park, a historic baseball stadium in Pittsfield.

The City of Pittsfield’s Wahconah Park Restoration Committee and the design team from S3 Design, an architectural firm in Braintree, will provide an overview of the project and take comments from the public on what they envision for the facility.

According to the City of Pittsfield’s website, Wahconah Park is an enclosed ballpark with a wooden grandstand that saw its first baseball game on August 9, 1892. It is currently home to the Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) Pittsfield Suns. The park was placed on the National Historic Register as of June 2005.

This meeting is the first in a series of public workshops. It will take place on Thursday, June 15 at 7:00p.m. at the Berkshire Athenaeum auditorium, 1 Wendell Avenue in Pittsfield.