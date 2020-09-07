Pittsfield steps up drought prevention measures, mandates water conservation

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield announced Friday that it’s moving into stage 2 of its drought management plan. Officials warn that mandatory restrictions will be implemented within the next two weeks.

“I know the people of Pittsfield have been through a lot in the past six months and these are difficult times. So much of what we enjoy about our lives has been interrupted. This certainly adds another layer of complications to our daily routines,” said Pittsfield’s Mayor Linda Tyer. “However, it is extraordinarily important that we all pay attention to our water supply and do what we can to conserve.”

Pittsfield’s water conservation efforts are in response to the continuing decline of the city’s water supply. Under stage 1, at the tail-end of August, the city issued a voluntary advisory asking residents to limit watering lawns, washing cars, and filling swimming pools to evening hours—7 p.m. to 7 a.m.—on alternating days.

Because the Massachusetts Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs declared a statewide Level 2 Significant Drought, the city decided to enact stage 2. “Stage 2 keeps the same schedule for water conservation with the same activity restrictions; however, this stage is mandatory and will be enforced,” said Department of Public Services Commissioner Ricardo Morales.

Enforcement will range from first-offender warnings to fines for repeat violations.

The city kicked off a public outreach campaign on Friday to try to keep residents up-to-date on the impending restrictions.